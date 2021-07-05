Bandits have attacked Bethel Baptist School located in Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, abducting yet to be specified number of students.

The development comes just hours after bandits abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State on Sunday.

The bandits invaded the school at about 2am on Monday shooting sporadically into the air before kidnapping the students.

Five staff of the hospital, including female nurses, were also abducted,.

The bandits, who were said to have stormed the place in large numbers, engaged officers from a nearby police station in a gun battle.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Taraba State, Peter Jediel has also been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Jediel was reportedly picked from his house in Sunkani, headquarters of Ardo-Kola local government area of the state.