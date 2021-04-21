Bandits on Tuesday night, invaded Green Field University, located along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted yet-to-be ascertained number of students.

Green Field is the first private university in the state established three years ago.

The latest incident is the first major attack that bandits will launch on communities around the Kaduna-Abuja Highway since 300 female soldiers were deployed to the general area in January this year.

Witnesses say the bandits stormed the university and started shooting sporadically, before taking some of the students away.

The locals told Channels that the university with about forty students population does not have enough security on the ground, despite being located in one of the epicentres of kidnapping, a situation which they believe made it easier for the bandits to gain easy access into the institution.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

In recent time, Kaduna has been facing series of attacks by bandits including assaults on schools.

On March 11th, they attacked the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped 39 students.

While ten out of the number have been released, the fate of the remaining ones still hangs in the balance.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has repeatedly insisted his government will not pay ransom to the kidnappers despite pleas by the parents of the abducted students.