Bandits on Monday killed not less than seven policemen in an ambush near Zonai village in Magami district in Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to residents, the policemen were returning from duty where they mounted a check point near Zonai village along Gusau-Magami-Dansadau road when the armed gang opened fire on the vehicle conveying the officers, Daily Trust reported.

“It is a very sad development especially for us in Magami town because the policemen had tremendously helped in stabilizing the horrific security situation in this axis.”

“In fact, their presence at that checkpoint had boosted the confidence of the travellers to ply that road. Dozens of travellers have been killed or kidnapped along the 50 km Gusau-Magami road. It is really sad and tragic,” a resident simply identified as Halliru told Daily Trust.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Awwal Usman Ruwandoruwa, told Daily Trust that the remains of the slain officers were brought to the hospital around 8am on Tuesday

