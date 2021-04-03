Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has said between 2011 and 2019, bandits had killed 2,619 people, kidnapped 1,190 others and collected over N970 million ransom from their victims’ families during the periods under review.

Matawalle who was giving reasons why his administration is negotiating with bandits, argued that the option remained the only solution to the insecurity in the state.

The governor who spoke stated through the state Commissioner of Information, Mr. Ibrahim Dosara in Kaduna on Friday, explained that at least there are 30,000 bandits in 100 camps in the state and five other neighbouring states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger and Katsina.

Dosara, who said he was speaking for Matawalle, said the governor chose the path of peace with the bandits to stop the wanton waste of innocent citizens’ lives and property.

“Before the coming of the present administration of His Excellency Dr Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun on May 29th 2019 as the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Zamfara people were in devastating state of dilemma and fear of the unknown due to rural banditry. Rampant killings, maiming, kidnapping, raping, vandalism and attacks became the order of the day,” said.

“From available records, over 2,619 people were killed between 2011 and 2019. This is in addition to the 1,190 people kidnapped by the bandits. The records also show that the sum of N970m was paid as ransom. While 14,378 animals were rustled within the period and over 100,000 people were displaced from their ancestral homes.

“People were traumatised. Farmers were prevented from going to their farms to cultivate the usual food and cash crops for their daily needs. There was general food insecurity in the state in particular and the region in general. The economy of the state was devastated by the crisis.

“This is in addition to the proliferation of both light and heavy weapons, with a high influx of bandits from the neighbouring countries, with no solution in sight. The crisis defied all forms of solution.”

The governor maintained that as result of the ongoing peace moves, over 60 bandits had so far surrendered their arms while 2,000 kidnapped victims were release through the repentant bandits.