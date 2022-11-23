Bandits kidnap Zamfara villagers, demand N10m ransom in new naira

Bandits in Zamfara State have abducted four persons; a man, woman and two children, in Kolo village, in the Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

Reports said following the victims’ abduction, the suspects demanded N10m ransom and rejected the old naira notes.

An indigene in the area, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the bandits later reduced the ransom to N5m, adding that people in the village had been trying to raise the money to secure the safe release of the victims.

“As we were trying to gather the money demanded by the terrorists, they sent another message this morning that they would not collect old naira notes.

“They said they would keep the abducted persons in their camps until the release of the new naira notes in December,” Ibrahim said.

Calls made by Punch to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, and the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, rang out