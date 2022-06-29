Bandits have sacked 30 communities in Zamfara State, Northwest Nigeria, according to member representing Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of the state Suleiman, Abubakar Gumi.

This is the bandits also gave quit notice to residents of Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu villages in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Gumi who disclosed the Zamfara attack while moving a motion on the need for the military to send more troops to the affected areas in the state to quell the rising attacks, said recently, bandits attacked several communities in the state, killed 16 people, injured many others, rustled cattle, destroyed property and set police stations and food silos ablaze.

According to him, no day passes without an attack in the area, even as residents of about 71 villages had fled their homes; while farmers had abandoned their farms for safety.

Gumi further explained that the bandits had imposed levy on members of the communities and asked for ransom money from those they kidnapped.

Meanwhile, Residents of the affected Plateau communities said masked gunmen stormed the communities and asked them to either leave within five days or risk a war.

Ubale Pinau, a resident of Pinau, told Daily Trust on Tuesday that the gunmen threatened to attack the area, advising them to vacate or else face the consequences.

He said many people had started trooping to Pinau and other bigger towns for safety.