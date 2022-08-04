Benue State governor, Mr. Samuel Ortom, has inaugurated the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards in response to persistent attacks on communities in the state by herdsmen.

Benue is one of the states that have witnessed series of attacks by bandits often identified as Fulani herders.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony held at the IBB Square in Markurdi, the state capital on Thursday, Ortom said the guards will carry lawful weapons.

He also said that his government would apply for license to acquire AK-47 rifles, while encouraging President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the licence since his government has failed to disarm “Fulani herdsmen.”

Ortom said herdsmen bearing sophisticated weapons have killed over 5,000 people in Benue since 2011.

The governor, however, warned the guards against acting in breach of the law, even as he emphasized that the guards are to complement the effort of the police, army and other security forces.