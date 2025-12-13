Bail not revoked over politics, EFCC tells Malami

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims by former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), that his bail was revoked because of his participation in political activities in Kebbi State, stressing that the anti-graft agency remains apolitical in the discharge of its duties.

Malami, who is being investigated over 18 alleged offences including money laundering, abuse of office and terrorism financing, had alleged on Friday that the EFCC withdrew his bail after he attended a political gathering.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Abubakar Malami, SAN did not default on any bail condition. His bail was revoked by the EFCC following his attendance at a political gathering in Kebbi State,” he had claimed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the EFCC described the allegation as false and misleading, clarifying that Malami failed to meet the conditions attached to his administrative bail.

The Commission explained that administrative bail is a temporary and discretionary measure granted to suspects pending the conclusion of investigations and possible arraignment in court.

According to the EFCC, Malami was offered provisional bail after a brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, subject to five conditions, none of which he fulfilled.

“He was expected to return for further interrogation on December 1, 2025, but instead wrote to the Commission on December 4, requesting permission to attend to his alleged ill-health,” the statement said.

The agency said it granted the request on compassionate grounds, even though the bail conditions remained unmet.

However, the EFCC noted that Malami failed to provide any medical report or credible evidence to support his claim of ill-health.

“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former minister on health grounds to obstruct ongoing investigations,” the Commission said.

It added that Malami was subsequently invited again on December 8, 2025, for further interrogation and was detained pending compliance with the outstanding bail conditions.

The EFCC insisted that there was no revocation of bail, describing Malami’s claim as untenable and “ridiculous,” particularly the suggestion that the Commission barred him from granting media interviews or engaging in political activities.

Reaffirming its neutrality, the EFCC said it has no interest in the political affiliations of suspects, noting that senior members of the ruling party have also faced prosecution.

The Commission urged Malami to focus on meeting his bail conditions and cooperating with investigators, rather than seeking to “whip up public sentiment through false claims in the media.”