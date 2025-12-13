Osun clinches 2025 PHC leadership award as Adeleke pledges deeper health reforms

Osun State has again emerged winner of the 2025 Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge, recording a back-to-back victory and reinforcing Governor Ademola Adeleke’s commitment to improved healthcare delivery and good governance.

The state had won the 2024 edition of the challenge, making the 2025 feat a consecutive triumph under the Adeleke administration.

The PHC Leadership Challenge is a collaborative initiative of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), UNICEF and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), with support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Aliko Dangote Foundation. It is designed to reward exceptional leadership and performance in the delivery of primary healthcare services across Nigeria.

The initiative aims to strengthen PHC systems, expand equitable access to essential health services and fast-track implementation of the Seattle Declaration signed by all state governors at the National Economic Council meeting in November 2019.

Each year, 13 awards are presented, covering best performing and most improved states, as well as runners-up across the geopolitical zones, in addition to a national recognition for overall best performing state.

At the maiden awards ceremony held on May 17, 2023 – based largely on states’ 2022 performance – Borno State emerged overall winner, while Ondo and Ogun states placed first and second respectively in the South-West. Osun ranked fourth in the zone and 26th nationally at the time.

Under Governor Adeleke, Osun’s performance rose sharply. In 2024, the state topped the South-West rankings and received a $500,000 cash award, which the governor reinvested in upgrading primary healthcare facilities across the state.

For the 2025 edition, Osun again finished first in the South-West, with Ogun State in second place. Osun received $500,000, while Ogun went home with $400,000. Osun is the only state to have retained the top position consecutively in 2024 and 2025.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor of Osun State, Prince Kola Adewusi, commended the organisers for recognising states that have made genuine efforts to improve access to primary healthcare.

“Osun State Government remains committed to the continuous delivery of good governance and democratic dividends. I commend our team for this impressive outing,” Adewusi said, quoting Governor Adeleke. “I hereby direct the leadership of the health sector to ensure that Osun emerges as the overall best performing state in the country in the next edition.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Jola Akintola, described the award as a validation of Governor Adeleke’s strong commitment and investment in the health sector.

“This award reflects the governor’s exceptional performance. His investments have yielded visible results, as also demonstrated during the 2025 Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review held between November 12 and 14, where Osun recorded an impressive overall performance rating,” Akintola said.

He also praised the Deputy Governor, who chairs the state PHC Task Force, as well as the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff and the Head of Service, for providing an enabling environment for success.

The commissioner further commended health sector leaders, advisers, agency heads and healthcare workers across the state for their dedication and teamwork, describing them as the backbone of Osun’s sustained success in primary healthcare delivery.

“You truly won this award for Osun State,” he said.