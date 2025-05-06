Iyabo Ojo Talks About EFCC Questioning Over Money Spraying at Daughter’s Wedding

Nollywood actress Alice Iyabo Ojo has spoken out after being questioned by Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over money spraying at her daughter’s wedding.

In a post shared on Instagram, the actress said she was invited by the EFCC while she was still in the UK and went to their office in Nigeria on May 5, 2025.

“I recently had an experience with the EFCC in Nigeria after receiving an invitation letter while I was in the UK,” she said. “Upon my return, I visited the EFCC where I was asked several questions relating to my personal bio data, career, work experience, and companies, amongst others.”

Iyabo explained that the EFCC showed her videos from her daughter’s wedding, where guests were spraying Naira and foreign currency.

“They showed me videos of people spraying money at the wedding,” she said. “They asked if I knew it was illegal. I honestly thought only tearing or damaging the Naira was a crime.”

According to her, the EFCC clarified that spraying money—whether Naira or foreign currency—is also against the law.

“I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also not allowed,” she wrote. “They said it is considered an abuse of the currency and that it’s punishable under the law.”

She said after the questioning, she was allowed to go home the same day, but her lawyer stayed behind in case she was needed again.

“I was allowed to leave, but my personal lawyer, O.I. Salami, stood in for me as I may be called upon again,” she added.

Iyabo advised Nigerians to be more careful at events and not spray money.

“Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC,” she warned. “It may be a common tradition, but it’s one that can cause you serious problems.”

She ended her message by asking Nigerians to think about changing the way they celebrate.

“Perhaps it’s time to reconsider this long-standing tradition,” she said. “Let’s be more careful and avoid trouble. Thank you.”