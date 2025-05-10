Big Brother Naija stars Liquorose and Prince Nelson Enwerem were crowned Best Dressed Female and Male at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) Cultural Day held on Friday, May 9, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos.

Each winner received a N1 million cash prize, courtesy of Goldberg, the sponsor of the fashion segment.

Liquorose impressed the crowd with a stunning Yoruba-inspired outfit designed by Prudent Atelier, featuring coral beads, a beaded top, and a tall headpiece. The audience cheered loudly as she walked in. Prince, a former Mr. Nigeria, wore an embroidered outfit that reflected Benin royal fashion, complete with bold accessories that gave him a regal look.

Other celebrities, including Neo, Venita Akpofure, Saga, Yemi Cregx, and Uche Jombo, also made bold fashion choices, showing off unique traditional looks on the red carpet.

The AMVCA Cultural Day is one of the most exciting parts of the four-day AMVCA celebration. It brings together stars and fans to enjoy African heritage through fashion, food, music, and performances.

The main AMVCA award ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 10, where top actors and filmmakers will be honoured across several categories.