Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade has reportedly ordered the sack of 30 magistrates who protested against the non-payment of their 24-month salaries.

A letter signed on behalf of the Acting Chief Judge of the state, Eyo Effiom Ita by Chief Registrar Edem N. Okokon, stated that since the state was unable to pay them from their engagement date on February 2019, they had been withdrawn from sitting in any court till further notice.

The acting chief judge, whose tenure expires next week, also asked the 30 magistrates to stay at home, alleging that many of them had been involved in corrupt practices to survive.

Recall that last, the 30 magistrates protested in front of the old governor’s office for three days, some with their children.

The magistrates were said to have been engaged after due advertisement of the positions and subsequent engagement and training, but the governor later denied knowledge of their engagement.

The chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in Calabar, Paul Ebiala, according to Daily Trust, said the over 1,000 judgements delivered by the magistrates would become null and void since they were not properly engaged