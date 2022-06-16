The Catholic Diocese of Enugu, has dissociated itself from the remarks made by Father Ejike Mbaka, one of its priests against Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Mbaka had during his adoration programme on Wednesday, attacked Obi, noting that the former Anambra State governor will never be president of Nigeria because he’s too stingy.

The remark which has continued to generate condemnations, prompted a response from the Catholic Diocese.

In a statement, Thursday, by Very Rev. Fr. Geoffrey Aguigwo, Vicar General; Very Rev. Fr. Wilfred Chidi Agubuchie Chancellor/Secretary and Most Rev. Ernest Anczichukwu Obodo, Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu, the church said, “The attention of the Diocesan Bishop, Most Rev. Callistus V.C. Onaga, and the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been drawn to the inflammatory political utterances by Rev. Fr. Camillus Ejike Mbaka, the Director of Catholic Adoration Ministry Chaplaincy Enugu, on Wednesday. 15 June 2022 during his Wednesday Adoration Programme.

“Fr. Mbaka during his preaching attacked the good reputation of Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate. describing him as “a stingy man” and as “a joker”, contrary to canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibits anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person. He also made fun of the Labour Party and vowed that Mr. Obi could not be the president of Nigeria. This is a clear violation of the provisions of canon 287 §2 which forbids priests from engaging in partisan politics.

“The Catholic Diocese of Enugu hereby condemns and dissociates herself from such unbecoming and divisive utterances from Fr. Mbaka. We notify the general public that Fr. Mbaka’s views on the matter are entirely personal to him and do not represent the position of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu. In an effort to keep him united to the Body of Christ, we enjoin him to refrain from making further provocative prophecies or utterances capable of heating up the polity. We assure the people of God and the general public that the Catholic Diocese of Enugu is taking the due canonical process.

“Finally, we urge all the People of God to continue to pray for peaceful elections and to discharge their civic responsibilities by getting their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and casting their votes in order to elect the right candidates.”