All set as Ekiti governorship election holds tomorrow

All is set for the governorship election in Ekiti holding tomorrow, Saturday.

As at Friday night, all the political parties were are rounding up their campaigns with funfares and promises to the people about how they would govern if elected.

The last minute campaigns were show of who is who in the political parties, especially the major ones, which paraded notable personalities too, as their presidential candidates.

The party that paraded most arrays of politicians is the All Progressives Congress (APC) with virtually all the party’s governors in the state to campaign for its candidate.

It was the occasion which the Presidential flag bearer of the party Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu boasted about his winning streaks as he said that he has never lost an election since he has been contesting. According to him, he was sure that the APC would come victorious tomorrow.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wasn’t found wanting and the same with the Social Democrat Party (SDP) and the African Democratic Party (ADP)

During the SDP’s mega rally, former Minister for youths and sports, Solomon Dalung and the party’s presidential candidate , Dr. Adewole Dada along with others, stormed Ado Ekiti to drum Supports for Engineer Olusegun Oni, it’s governorship candidate.

According to the leaders, Oni is representing a revolution that will change the economic and social facets of the state.

Dalung, in his remark at the occasion, said the Ekiti candidate will pioneer the reclamation of Nigeria from those he described as locusts and pillagers.

“APC is very desperate about this election, but their desperation will give us victory. Let us be vigilant, being vigilant means you won’t allow them to steal our votes. Mobilise en masse and stamp out bad government from Ekiti.”

Also speaking, the National Chairman of SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Garba, said it would be a great loss for Ekiti not to vote for Oni in the coming election.

“He is humble and ultimately very competent. He is a man of peace, unity and love. He had served you and you know him to be truthful and honest. I am assuring you that you won’t regret it if you decide to reelect him”, he stated.

In his speech, the SDP Presidential candidate noted that all manners of government had come after Oni’s government that was terminated in 2010 but described the SDP candidate as different and enigmatic in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people.

The Legal Luminary stated that Oni had proved his mettle as a truthful, honest and competent governor during his reign, saying the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party have debased Ekiti through massive looting and should be rejected.

“We must change this All Progressives Congress by voting them out in 2022 and 2023 general elections. They have nothing to offer. They are bundles of liars and looters. Nigeria has failed under them.

“If you vote for Oni, he will beautify Ekiti and take Ekiti to the centre of development.

Engineer Oni while addressing a crowd of supporters promised to banish poverty by paying workers’ pensions, gratuity, and deductions, saying his presence in the race has become a threat to APC.

The former governor added that the APC was so enraged to the point of spewing lies around that he had withdrawn from the race and by preventing many of their leaders from entering Ekiti to campaign for him.

“You all know that I have the capacity to banish poverty, unemployment, and kidnapping by deploying relevant technology and expertise to fight crime and economic deprivation,” he said.

Oni said some masked people are unleashing terror and arrests on his supporters ahead of the governorship election in the state slated for Saturday.

He went further to note that the assailants abducted one of his supporters, Kayode Adelusi who has not been found. He accused some people close to the Presidency as being behind the dastardly act, using their influence to launch undeserved arrests and oppression on his supporters.

The PDP too is battle ready as the people of the state and Nigerians await who carries the day.