Enugu based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has declared that Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 presidential election can never be president of Nigeria because he is too stingy.

The outspoken clergy made the declaration at his Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria on Wednesday.

Mbaka emphasized that it was better to have an old man as President than a ‘stingy young man’.

“A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?” Mbaka wondered.

“It is now that Atiku is seriously contesting for President; now that he is contesting without Peter Obi; it is now that he is serious? We want somebody that is serious. Unless Peter comes here to kneel, if he becomes President, he will close down this ministry. What we are doing is spiritual,

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I should not have talked but I saw my video going round everywhere as if Fr. Mbaka wholeheartedly came out and apologized. No, I didn’t apologize wholeheartedly, it was out of duress. I had to obey my Bishop, in obedience I had to, it is not of my volition. I did it because I am a Catholic Priest, my Bishop said, do it, my own is ‘Yes my Lord’.