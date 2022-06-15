BREAKING: Reps ask INEC to extend voter registration by 60 days

The house of representatives has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the deadline for continuous voter registration (CVR) by 60 days.

The house passed the resolution during Wednesday’s plenary following adoption of a motion passed by Benjamin Kalu, a lawmaker from Abia state.

The electoral umpire had fixed June 30 as the deadline for the suspension of CVR across the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

Moving his motion, Kalu said the extension of the voter registration will enable many eligible Nigerians to get registered.

“The large numbers of unregistered eligible voters willing to be registered as evidenced by crowd seen at various registration centres resulting in congestion,” he said.

“Reports of shortages of voter registration machines, inadequate manpower and personnel at registration centres which may lead to frustrations among prospective registrants and in some cases, unrest at some registration centres.”