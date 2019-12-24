At last, Dasuki, Sowore freed from detention

The Nigerian government has finally decided to comply with court orders for the release of former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore months and years after flaunting the orders.

Dasuki has been in the DSS custody since December 2015 following his arrest over allegations of misappropriation of $2.1bn arms fund, while Sowore was arrested four months ago for organizing #RevolutionNow protest, freed by the court but rearrested on December 6, barely 24 hours after he was released from custody.

The Attorney General of the federation, Abubakar Malami who announced the decision in a statement on Tuesday, said his office has decided to review criminals charges against them and comply with impending court orders for their release.

He, however, indicated that he would file an appeal against the court orders, while calling on both men to observe their bail conditions.

“The Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation has reviewed the pending criminal charges against the duo of Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.) and Omoyele Sowore,” the statement read.

“Whilst the Federal High Court has exercised its discretion in granting bail to the defendants in respect of the charges against them, I am also not unmindful of the right of the Complainant/Prosecution to appeal or further challenge the grant of bail by the court, having regard to extant legal provisions, particularly Section 169 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

“However, my office has chosen to comply with the court orders while considering the pursuit of its rights of appeal and/or review of the order relating to the bail as granted or varied by the courts.

“In line with the provisions of Section 150(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and in compliance with the bail granted to Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd) (as recently varied by the Court of Appeal); and the bail granted to Omoyele Sowore, I have directed the State Security Services to comply with the order granting bail to the defendants and effect their release.

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security, as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land.

“I wish to reiterate again the utmost regard of my office for the entire judicial structure of Nigeria. This administration remains unrelenting in deepening the rule of law and the administration of justice in general.”

As at the time of writing, the final release papers of the detainees were being finalised.