Army declares Simon Ekpa, Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu, 94 others wanted for terrorism

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Army on Friday declared Simon Ekpa, the Finland based, self declared leader of a breakaway faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), known as IPOB Autopilot; top bandits, Dogo Gide and Halilu Sububu, and 94 others wanted for terrorism, violent extremism and secessionist threats against the state.

Major Gen Edwaed Buba, Director, Defence Media Operations, confirmed the names and pictures of the people declared wanted in Abuja on Friday night.

The wanted persons, terrorists/ bandits and insurgents commanders are from the North East, North West, North Central and South-East zones.

The military authorities did not place any bounty on the wanted persons.

A breakdown of the wanted persons shows that 43 were declared wanted in North West Zone plagued by banditry, and kidnapping among others.

Some bandits/terrorists leaders include: Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka ; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi ; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

In the North East plagued by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists, 33 persons were declared wanted.

Among them are terrorists commanders, Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

In the North Central and South East 21 Insurgents/militants and violent criminals were declared wanted.

They include factional IPOB leader Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma, ThankGod Gentle; Flavour ; Mathew; David Ndubuisi ; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka.

Others in the South East include Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk ; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple .

