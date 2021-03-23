There is growing apprehension in Igbomotoru Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State following alleged attacks and setting ablaze of Agip pipelines by some armed men, over the battle to control and influence the surveillance contracts being handled by a security company known as Dalong Security.

Tribune reports that the attack on Agip Trunk pipeline route has led to the shutting down of other oil platforms along the Ogboinbiri axis and others in the area to avoid fire outbreak and heavy damage to the crude oil supply route in the area.

The medium gathered that the armed men, suspected to be former militant leaders, led by one self-styled General Endurance, who is alleged to be involved in illegal bunkering operation and one of those involved in the supremacy battle against another former militant in Peremabiri community, is out to dominate and take over oil pipeline security surveillance jobs in the area.

The report said members of the Egbematoru community have reached out to the Joint Military Task Force code-named Operation-Delta-Safe to report the activities of the armed gun and awaiting the deployment of security, “Yes, we have reported their activities to security agencies and we expect to nip their activities in the bud.”

“Most members of the community are afraid to speak out. These boys engaged in sporadic shooting and they vandalized two Agip pipelines and set them ablaze close to the Beninkurukuru bush. The fire has led to the shutting down of some other facilities in the area.”

Another community source argued that the people of Igbomotoru have dissociated themselves from the activities of self-styled Endurance and his boys.

A senior JTF source, who confirmed the development to Tribune on condition of anonymity, said the incident is being investigated by the sector 2 commands of the Joint Military Task Force in the state, revealing that they suspected those involved in the illegal bunkering activities in the area.”

Contacted on the development, the spokesman for the Joint Military Task Force, Major Odukoya said he would get back on the details. But he is yet to get back to our correspondent before filing the report.