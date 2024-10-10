BudgIT, EiE Nigeria to host 6th conference on technology, new media, citizens and governance 

One of Africa’s leading civic-tech organization, BudgIT, and Enough is Enough Nigeria, a leading civil society organisations driving public accountability through active citizenship will co-host the Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference, themed ‘Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa’ on Thursday, November 28, 2024, in Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement from the organisers said the bi-annual, pan-African hybrid conference, formerly known as the New Media, Citizens, and Governance Conference, has been rebranded to reflect the growing influence of emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), on governance. Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, will give the keynote address.

Policymakers, the private sector, academia, students, and civil society actors will participate in the conference to explore how technology and new media are reshaping the governance landscape in Africa and share best practices on using technology for political activism and reform. The conference will explore innovative ways to enhance citizen engagement and governmental service delivery and accountability leveraging technology.

Oluseun Onigbinde, Global Director of BudgiT, highlighted the importance of the conference theme in advancing citizen participation in governance:

“At BudgIT, we are committed to ensuring technology and data remain accessible tools for citizens to hold their governments accountable. The TNCG Conference creates a platform for dialogue, innovation, and partnerships where we can push the boundaries of what civic technology can achieve in transforming governance in Africa. Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bridge the gap between citizens and government through technology. The TNCG Conference offers a timely platform to explore the opportunities and challenges ahead,” Oluseun said.

Opeyemi Adamolekun, Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria, emphasized the role of technology in fostering accountability and inclusive governance:

“Technology has given ordinary Nigerians unprecedented power to hold their leaders accountable and shape public discourse. The TNCG Conference will explore how we can continue to harness these tools to deepen political engagement and drive systemic reforms that strengthen democracy,” Opeyemi added.

Confirmed speakers include Ousman Kallay (iLAB, Liberia), Mutemi Wa Kiama (Co-Chair, Africans Rising Movement Coordinating Collective, Kenya), Iyinoluwa Ayobeji (MD, Futures Africa, Nigeria), and Abiola Durodola (ED, AdvoKC, Nigeria).

The hybrid conference will take place on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at The Zone in Gbagada, Lagos, Nigeria. Attendance is free but registration is required – bit.ly/TNCG2024.