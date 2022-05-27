2023: NUT president wins Kebbi APC governorship primary

Adebayo Obajemu

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nasiru Idris, on Thursday, won the Kebbi APC gubernatorial primary

The head of the election, monitoring committee, Idris Yahuza, disclosed that Mr Idris garnered 1,055 votes out of the 1,090 votes cast.

Another contender, Abubakar Gari-Malam, got 35 votes.

Mr Idris’s major challenger, the senate majority leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, did not get a vote in the election.

An elated Mr Idris thanked his supporters and the members of the APC in Kebbi State.

The election was witnessed by the state’s Governor Atiku Bagudu, Adamu Aleiro, Bala Ibn-Na’Allah and Muhammadu Magoro.

Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was in attendance at the primary.