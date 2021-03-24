Yobe State governor and Chairman of the National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Mai Mala Buni, has said the party plans to rule Nigeria for the next 32 years.

Buni who unfolded plans by the party to rule Nigeria for 32 consecutive years, said at the inauguration of the party’s Strategy and Contact Committee in Abuja on Tuesday, that the long rule would ensure the effective implementation of the party’s manifesto aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians as well enable the APC to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“The vision of the party is to provide a wheel that would drive the party to go beyond 6th, 7th and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, remain Nigeria’s leading political party,” he said.

Buni stated that the party set up the committee as part of the collective drive to recover, rebuild and reposition APC.

According to him, the caretaker committee has within its establishment recorded genuine reconciliations and settled irreconcilable differences among critical stakeholders of the party.

“As l said earlier, if you don’t manage your crisis, your crisis will manage you. I am happy to say that the committee is running an all-inclusive administration, giving all stakeholders and indeed our members the opportunity to contribute to the onerous task of rebuilding the party,” he said.

Buni noted that the committee has continuously engaged party members to serve in various committees as a way of managing the crisis within the party, attributing the achievements recorded within this period to the support and cooperation the committee is enjoying from party members.

According to him, this has translated into the return of stakeholders and their supporters who had earlier left the party, while the party’s efforts in wooing members of other political parties into APC have been successful.

He also identified another major milestone the party recorded as the membership registration and revalidation.

Buni stated that the membership drive would provide the ruling party with the numerical strength, and serve as a guide towards planning.

“Similarly, the review of the party’s constitution would take care of ambiguous positions and loopholes that have caused confusion and controversies over the years. This will make our party dynamic and to be in tune with changing times,” he explained.

He said the constitution of the strategy and contact committee was to consolidate on the achievements in building a strong party with a solid structure that would make the APC stand the test of time.

He added: “This committee is, therefore, very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.”

Buni stated that the composition of the membership of the committee was not done on a state-by-state basis, but on merit and competence.

He listed the terms of reference for the committee to include, establishing constructive engagements between critical stakeholders at various levels of the party with a view to reviving confidence and trust among party leaders; conducting a need assessment survey from party members and the general public and creating a statement of vision, mission and core values of the party that will foster unity.

The committee is also to develop strategies to reposition the party; develop a timeline and framework for the implementation of the recommendations of the committee; co-opt such members as may be deemed most suitable and submit periodic reports to the national chairman.

Chairman of the committee and the Governor of Jigawa State, Mr. Abubakar Badaru, told reporters after the inauguration that the national caretaker committee is committed to conducting the national convention in June despite the rumour about tenure extension.

He added that his committee would do its best to increase the party’s base and its contacts by bringing in more people into the party.

The governor, however, allayed the fear of Nigeria being a one-party state, saying there would always be opposition.

Asked if June is feasible for the national convention, Badaru said the caretaker committee would be supported to keep to the June date.

He stated: “It is very feasible. I know the national caretaker committee is committed to delivering in June. And we will support them and do whatever it takes to make sure we deliver by June.