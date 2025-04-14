We’ll support Moniepoint to enhance Nigeria-UK trade and investment partnerships – British Envoy

From left: Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Moniepoint Inc, Felix Ike; Head, Financial Services, Department for Business and Trade, DBT, Hugh de Lusignan; Co-Founder and Group CEO, Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda and British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter during the British envoy’s visit to Moniepoint Inc office in the United Kingdom

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Nigeria, Mr. Jonny Baxter, has paid a working visit to Moniepoint’s office in the United Kingdom.

The visit underscores the value of strong partnerships in driving growth and innovation across continents, with Moniepoint’s emergence as a global fintech leader, showcasing how bilateral cooperation fuels economic progress..

Discussions at the meeting revolved around strengthening trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the UK.

Baxter highlighted the importance of trade as a cornerstone of diplomatic and economic relations between the two nations, emphasizing its role in fostering prosperity, innovation, and cooperation across sectors such as energy, financial services and infrastructure.

The envoy highlighted the British International Investment (BII)’s investment in Moiniepoint Inc as a critical point in increasing economic opportunities for small businesses in Africa, as well as enhancing financial inclusion for consumers and providing direct financing to impactful companies.

Founder and Group CEO of Moniepoint, Tosin Eniolorunda, lauded the British government and DBT for creating an enabling environment for Nigerian businesses operating in the UK.

He noted that Moniepoint’s presence in the UK contributes to actualizing this bilateral relationship by ensuring it is not a one-sided transfer of investments but a mutually beneficial partnership.

“Trade and investment are pillars of UK-Nigeria relations. We’re proud to be part of a movement that’s turning those pillars into bridges for real economic transformation.

“Our mission has always been to engineer financial happiness while powering the dreams of millions businesses and individuals through digital financial technology.

“Every step we take—whether in Nigeria or the UK—is about making that vision a reality. Our growth is a testament to what’s possible when partnerships go beyond investment—it’s about shared prosperity and innovation”, Eniolorunda said.

Eniolorunda also acknowledged the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) between Nigeria and the UK as a critical framework for unlocking market access, regulatory cooperation, and job creation in emerging sectors.

He highlighted opportunities for collaboration in areas such as innovative financial services and cybersecurity products.

Moniepoint operates as an all-in-one financial ecosystem, offering seamless payments, banking, credit, business management and cross border solutions to over 10 million businesses and individuals across Nigeria and Africa.

It has established itself as the leading financial platform for Nigeria’s vast network of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), especially those in the informal segment of the economy.

Moniepoint’s mission to drive financial inclusion and empower businesses has been widely acknowledged and signposted by its listing for two consecutive years as Africa’s fastest growing financial institution.

As Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, the company powers most of the country’s Point of Sale (POS) transactions, processing over 1 billion transactions monthly, with total payments volume exceeding $22 billion.

During the visit, Moniepoint discussed plans for new solutions to help Nigerians in the UK easily send money home.

These solutions will leverage Moniepoint’s reputation for trust, speed, and transparency to solve payment issues. Eniolorunda noted this is part of a larger effort to improve economic and trade relations between Nigeria and the UK.

Moniepoint executives at the event include Felix Ike, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Moniepoint Inc; Ross Strike, Senior Vice President, M&A & Investor Relations and Ravi Jakhodia, CEO, Moniepoint UK.

The British delegation which had in attendance Hugh de Lusignan, Head of Financial Services at the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), recognized Moniepoint as a testament to Nigeria’s growing prominence in global fintech while reiterating the UK’s commitment to furthering economic collaboration with Nigeria, particularly as both nations explore new opportunities for innovation and growth.