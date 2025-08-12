Peter Obi won 2023 election, Lawal says, slams ‘arrogant Tinubu’

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has insisted that Labour Party’s Peter Obi, not Bola Tinubu, won the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight on Monday, Lawal said his conclusion was based on data his team gathered during the polls. According to him, results from the field showed Obi’s victory, but some figures were allegedly altered to favour Tinubu, who was eventually declared Nigeria’s 16th president.

Lawal described Tinubu as a ‘so-called president,’ noted that he is not the rightful occupant of the presidential seat.

“The problem with Bola Tinubu is that he thinks I’m the one who offended him. I didn’t offend him; he offended me. He is full of himself and believes he’s now the so-called president… I believe he didn’t win the election,” Lawal stated.

Explaining further, the former SGF claimed that they monitored voting patterns nationwide, collated results, and discovered discrepancies in official figures. He alleged that some results were manipulated.

When asked what personal grievance he had with the president, Lawal replied: “He is arrogant. The guy has an arrogance that belies definitions.”