APC chieftain laments ‘death-trap’ Ibadan–Gbongan highway, urges urgent federal intervention

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has raised alarm over the worsening condition of the Ibadan–Gbongan federal highway, describing it as a “death trap” and a major threat to commuters.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye, a former member of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said the strategic road linking Oyo, Osun and Ondo states had deteriorated so badly that motorists now face grave risks, especially as travel increases during the festive season.

He warned that the continued neglect of the highway would heighten accidents and insecurity, adding that some motorists have already been forced to abandon one lane of the once-dual carriageway due to extensive damage.

“The road is now in such a terrible condition that many deep potholes have made it almost impassable,” he said. “Every part of the road is nearly unusable, and this is causing untold hardship for travellers. With increased traffic this festive season, motorists may face greater difficulty and danger if emergency repairs are not carried out.”

Oyintiloye appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Government to urgently mobilise contractors to the site to prevent total collapse of the highway.

While commending the administration’s Renewed Hope infrastructure drive, he stressed that immediate intervention on the Ibadan–Gbongan road was essential for the safety and well-being of Nigerians who rely on the route daily.

“Due to the terrible condition of the highway, a dual carriageway has now been reduced to a single lane. This is unsafe for road users, especially at a time like this. Good road networks are essential for sustaining economic growth, creating jobs, improving commercial activities and enhancing the quality of life,” he noted.

He lamented that deteriorating roads across the country continue to impose heavy economic burdens, resulting in billions of naira lost annually to delays, vehicle damage and reduced productivity.

“Beyond the economic setbacks, the poor state of our roads has claimed countless lives in preventable accidents and exposed travellers to serious security risks,” he added.

Despite substantial annual allocations for road construction and maintenance, Oyintiloye said Nigeria still suffers from an infrastructure deficit that undermines national development.

He urged the Federal Government to fast-track rehabilitation and reconstruction works on all critical highways requiring urgent attention as the festive season approaches.