Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the local government election held in Osun on Saturday as a mere waste of tax payers’ money.

Oyintiloye, a member of defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) made the remarks while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He said that since the Court of Appeal, Akure, in its judgement, reinstated the sacked APC council chairmen, the conduct of the election was illegal and exercise in futility.

The APC Chieftain said that at the appropriate time, the state government would be asked to account for the money wasted on the election.

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to the Federal Government to release the monthly local government allocation to the reinstated party chairmen in the state.

He said that the allocation would allow the chairmen to fast- track development, which had been neglected at the grassroots since their purported sack in 2022.

Oyintiloye said that since the chairmen had lost considerable time, with less than nine months left to end their tenure, the timely release of the allocation would enable them to achieve fast developmental projects at the grassroots.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker , also commended the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun for displaying a high level of professionalism in handling security issues and abuse of power in the state.

According to him, since 2022, when the chairmen were sacked, there is no tangible development at the grassroots in the state.

” I want to appeal to the federal government to start releasing the monthly allocation to the APC reinstated council chairmen in the state as from this month.

” The chairmen were unable to work since 2022 when they were sacked, but now that the Court of Appeal have reinstated them, the allocation should be released to them.

“This is the time for people at the grassroots to feel the impact of government which had been neglected since 2022.

“I want to also commend the Inspection-General of Police for ensuring peace in the state and the way he approached the security challenges professionally,” he said

Oyintiloye commended the council chairmen for resuming in their various councils despite intimidation and harassment by the Peoples Democratic Party.

He, however, urged the local government staff to resume back to work. There are enough security in place for them to contribute their quota as expected of them.

He said the staff resumption would allow the chairmen to settle down to deliver dividends of democracy that people at the grassroots had been yearning for.