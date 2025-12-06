Connect with us

VIDEO: NAF Jet Crashes in Niger State 
Published

19 minutes ago

on

VIDEO: NAF Jet Crashes in Niger State 

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet crashed on Friday near Karabonde, a community in Niger State, sparking panic among residents who witnessed the aircraft go down.

According to eyewitnesses, the jet, which was on a routine operational mission, developed a technical fault mid-air before crashing in a bushy area on the outskirts of the community.

The two pilots on board were reported to have ejected moments before impact and were later seen descending with parachutes. They survived the incident and were immediately evacuated by a NAF search-and-rescue team.

The Nigerian Air Force has yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Watch video below:

