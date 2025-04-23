Connect with us

Badminton court collapse kills Taekwondo coach in Ilorin during rainstorms

Published

1 hour ago

on

Badminton court collapse kills Taekwondo coach in Ilorin during rainstorms

 

A Taekwondo champion and coach, Musa Ismail was allegedly killed by rainstorm in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday.

It was learnt that the tragic incident occurred at the Lower Niger River Basin Authority (LNRBDA) in Ilorin Metropolis.

The rainstorm which occurred between 5:30p.m and 6:00 pm reportedly damaged the Badminton court also in the LNRBDA.

According to an eyewitness account, it was a section of the newly renovated Badminton court that collapsed on the deceased while playing with friends.

Efforts to get the spokesperson of the LNRBDA on the incident proved abortive.

A staff of the authority who craved anonymity said: “The incident is very tragic, it happened unfortunately during the rain on Monday.”

The facility has been shut down.

Musa was said to be an amiable coach by some trainees. He was reportedy crowned the 2025 MKA Taekwondo Champion in Ede, Osun State.

