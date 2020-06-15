By OBINNA EZUGWU

There is growing concern over the health of Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, following his Coronavirus infection few days ago.

Report emerged last week to the effect that the governor’s road to recovery complicated by his being allegedly diabetic, even as there are suggestions that he has kidney issues for which he is undergoing dialysis

The governor who has since moved to Abuja where he is being attended to by a team of medical experts, is said to have made attempts to be flown abroad but could not due to the restriction on international flights ban in many countries, especially in Europe and America.

He is currently being closely watched by close aides and amily members sources say.

When contacted, however, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka said he is recovering well and will soon be back to work.

“He is getting better,” he said. “I’m not aware of any speculations. I have answered the important question, the governor is getting better. He will be back shortly.”