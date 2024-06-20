Connect with us

Politics

In a surprise move, Gov Otti removes Kazie Uko as CPS, appoints Ukoha Njoku
Advertisement

Politics

Otti settles fees of Abia students abandoned in India

Politics

Fubara seeks alternatives as police bar Rivers caretaker chairmen from LG secretariats

Politics

Anti party activities: Edo PDP expels Shaibu, Orbih

Politics

Banditry could've been prevented if national anthem wasn't changed in 1978 – Akpabio

Politics

Gov Fubara swears in caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGAs

Politics

Full List: Gov Fubara nominates caretaker chairmen for 23 Rivers LGs

Politics

Kwankwaso vows to resist state of emergency in Kano

Politics

Economic Hardship: Nigerians not only ones suffering - Tinubu

Politics

Rivers LG crisis: Fubara directs LG admin heads to take over from council chairmen

Politics

In a surprise move, Gov Otti removes Kazie Uko as CPS, appoints Ukoha Njoku

Published

12 hours ago

on

In a surprise move, Gov Otti removes Kazie Uko as CPS, appoints Ukoha Njoku

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, in a surprising move, has announced the removal of Kazie Uko, a seasoned journalist, as his chief press secretary, and appointed Ukoha Njoku Ukoha as his replacement

Mr. Uko held the office for a year before his sudden removal by Gov Otti on Wednesday

Prior to his appointment as CPS, he worked with the Alex Otti Governorship campaign and was in charge of the Governor’s media unit both in 2019 and 2027 respectively.

News continues after this Advertisement

The appointment of Ukoha Njoku was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu, which highlighted Ukoha’s impressive credentials as a prolific writer and communicator.

Kazie Uko, a seasoned journalist and publisher, is noted for bringing professionalism to the job of the Chief Press Secretary

Meanwhile, the new chief press secretary, Ukoha, a seasoned writer and communication expert is from Abariba in Ohafia Local Government Area.

He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new role as the image maker, and in marketing the Otti’s brand name to the world.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *