Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, in a surprising move, has announced the removal of Kazie Uko, a seasoned journalist, as his chief press secretary, and appointed Ukoha Njoku Ukoha as his replacement

Mr. Uko held the office for a year before his sudden removal by Gov Otti on Wednesday

Prior to his appointment as CPS, he worked with the Alex Otti Governorship campaign and was in charge of the Governor’s media unit both in 2019 and 2027 respectively.

News continues after this Advertisement

The appointment of Ukoha Njoku was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture Prince Okey Kanu, which highlighted Ukoha’s impressive credentials as a prolific writer and communicator.

Kazie Uko, a seasoned journalist and publisher, is noted for bringing professionalism to the job of the Chief Press Secretary

Meanwhile, the new chief press secretary, Ukoha, a seasoned writer and communication expert is from Abariba in Ohafia Local Government Area.

He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new role as the image maker, and in marketing the Otti’s brand name to the world.

News continues after this Advertisement