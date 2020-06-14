The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has affirmed the increasing relevance of the anti-corruption war in Nigeria, stressing that it has helped in preserving democratic governance.

He observed on Friday, June 12, 2020, in a media briefing, organised by the Enugu Zonal Office of the Commission to commemorate the 2020 Democracy Day.

Speaking through the Enugu Zonal Head of the EFCC, Ibrahim Bappa, the EFCC’s boss noted that the nation’s democratic project is getting strengthened through a check on a culture of impunity caused by years of corrupt practices.

“The EFCC, it must be stated, has through its deliberate, meticulous, aggressive and highly successful execution of its mandate, helped in preserving democratic governance in the country, where citizens, can at least, be assured that those who pilfer the commonwealth will surely have a date with the law, either now or in the future,” he said.

He further noted that democracy has aided the fight against corruption given that it makes elected leaders accountable to the people as against what applies in military dictatorship and called on all Nigerians-leaders and the citizens alike to eschew personal, sectional and ethnic considerations in their actions and views towards ensuring that dividends of democracy trickle down to all through equitable distribution of the commonwealth.

In the same vein, Magu also called on Nigerians to brace up to take ownership of the anti-corruption fight to maximise the gains of the anti-corruption war. He spoke through the Ibadan Zonal Head of the Commission, Kanu Idagu on Friday, June 12, 2020, in another media conference to commemorate the 2020 Democracy Day.

While assuring Nigerians of the Commission’s unwavering commitment to the anti-graft war, the EFCC boss expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Commission’s activities in the zone in past one year in terms of convictions and asset recovery, despite the constraints from the COVID 19 pandemic.