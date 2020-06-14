Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that he would be making his next move after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaseki made this known via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support, and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee. I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

The Screening Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress had upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in its governorship primary in Edo state.

The appeal committee presented its report to the National Working Committee headed by Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday.

The committee led by Dr Abubakar Fari cited discrepancies in the dates on Obaseki’s University of Ibadan certificate.

The NWC headed by Oshiomhole also upheld the decision of the appeal committee.