The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has denied that it’s Acting Director-General, Ms Mary Uduk has resigned from the Commission.

The Commission on Sunday in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Communication, Efe Ebelo, said its attention has been drawn to a publication in the media June 14, 2020, wherein the Acting Director-General, Ms Mary Uduk is purported to have resigned from the Commission and a send-off party slated for Monday, June 15, 2020.

“The Commission, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that the Acting Director-General of the SEC, has not resigned her appointment with the Commission, neither has she handed over to anyone.

“Ms Uduk like every other staff of the Commission is awaiting the arrival of the new DG, Mr Lamido Yuguda who was cleared by the Senate last week

According to the SEC, no send forth party is being planned for Ms Uduk.