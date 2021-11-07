OBINNA EZUGWU
Prof Charles Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, is maintaining an early lead, beating other other top contenders, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress in the results of 10 of 21 local governments so far declared.
Soludo has so far, won all 10 local governments declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including, Aguata, the local government of the three leading candidates,
Here are details of the results so far:
1. Aguata Local Government
Registered Voters – 144766
Accredited Voters – 20809
APC – 4773
APGA – 9136
PDP – 3798
VALID VOTES : 19548
REJECTED VOTES: 654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 20202
2. Onitsha South
RESULT
APC: 2050
APGA: 4281
PDP: 2253
3. Njikoka LGA
APC – 3216
APGA – 8803
PDP – 3409
4. Orumba South LGA
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
5. AWKA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
6. Anambra West LGA
APC 381
APGA: 4584
PDP: 313
7. Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
8.. Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108
9. Dunukofia LGA
APGA-4124
APC 1991
PDP-1690
YPP-1360
10. Ayamelum LGA
APGA-3424
PDP-2804
APC – 2409