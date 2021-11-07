OBINNA EZUGWU

Prof Charles Soludo, former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, is maintaining an early lead, beating other other top contenders, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress in the results of 10 of 21 local governments so far declared.

Soludo has so far, won all 10 local governments declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including, Aguata, the local government of the three leading candidates,

Here are details of the results so far:

1. Aguata Local Government

Registered Voters – 144766

Accredited Voters – 20809

APC – 4773

APGA – 9136

PDP – 3798

VALID VOTES : 19548

REJECTED VOTES: 654

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 20202

2. Onitsha South

RESULT

APC: 2050

APGA: 4281

PDP: 2253

3. Njikoka LGA

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

PDP – 3409

4. Orumba South LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672

5. AWKA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

6. Anambra West LGA

APC 381

APGA: 4584

PDP: 313

7. Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

8.. Anaocha LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108

9. Dunukofia LGA

APGA-4124

APC 1991

PDP-1690

YPP-1360

10. Ayamelum LGA

APGA-3424

PDP-2804

APC – 2409

