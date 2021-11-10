OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the recently concluded Anambra governorship election.

Prof. Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was in the early hours of Wednesday, announced winner of the Anambra gubernatorial poll held on Saturday, after the conclusion of supplementary election is Ihiala local government on Tuesday.

President Buhari in the congratulatory message signed by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

He enjoined Prof. Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

The President said he looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

