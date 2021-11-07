The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has won the four Local Government Areas so far declared by INEC.
Soludo won Anaocha, Awka South, Onitsha South and Anambra East.
As there are 21 LGAs in Anambra, results from 17 LGAs are still being awaited.
Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trails Soludo in distant second, while Senator Andy Uba of the APC is struggling in third position:
See the results at a glance:
AWKA SOUTH
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
Onitsha South LG
APC – 2050
APGA – 4281
PDP – 2253
Anambra East LGA.
APC 381
APGA: 4584
PDP: 313
Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108
Collation of the remaining 17 LGAs will continue today (Sunday).