The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra election, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has won the four Local Government Areas so far declared by INEC.

Soludo won Anaocha, Awka South, Onitsha South and Anambra East.

As there are 21 LGAs in Anambra, results from 17 LGAs are still being awaited.

Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trails Soludo in distant second, while Senator Andy Uba of the APC is struggling in third position:

See the results at a glance:

AWKA SOUTH

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

Onitsha South LG

APC – 2050

APGA – 4281

PDP – 2253

Anambra East LGA.

APC 381

APGA: 4584

PDP: 313

Anaocha LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108

Collation of the remaining 17 LGAs will continue today (Sunday).