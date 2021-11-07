OBINNA EZUGWU
Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, is maintaining an early lead, beating other other top contenders, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress in the results do far declared.
With more than one-third of the 21 local governments in the state announced, Soludo is looking poised to emerge the next governor of the state.
In Aguata, the local government of the three leading candidates, the former CBN governor, scored the highest number of votes in the results declared by INEC.
Announcing results at the Local Government Collation Centre, Professor Anim O Ajake, the Collation Officer for Aguata, said Soludo polled 9,136 votes, next to Uba who garnered 4773 votes and Obizo trailed with 3798.
Ajake announced elections did hold in certain areas.
He listed these areas as Umuchu 1 (3 Units – 2292), Igbokwu 1 (3-926) 5units 2665, Ekwulobia II (2 units).
Here are details of the results so far:
1. Aguata Local Government
Registered Voters – 144766
Accredited Voters – 20809
APC – 4773
APGA – 9136
PDP – 3798
VALID VOTES : 19548
REJECTED VOTES: 654
TOTAL VOTE CAST: 20202
2. Onitsha South
RESULT
APC: 2050
APGA: 4281
PDP: 2253
3. Njikoka LGA
APC – 3216
APGA – 8803
PDP – 3409
4. Orumba South LGA
APC: 2,060
APGA: 4394
PDP: 1672
5. AWKA SOUTH LGA
APC – 2595
APGA – 12891
PDP – 5489
6. Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA: 9746
PDP: 1380
7.. Anaocha LGA
APC – 2085
APGA – 6911
PDP – 5,108