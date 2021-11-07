OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, is maintaining an early lead, beating other other top contenders, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress in the results do far declared.

With more than one-third of the 21 local governments in the state announced, Soludo is looking poised to emerge the next governor of the state.

In Aguata, the local government of the three leading candidates, the former CBN governor, scored the highest number of votes in the results declared by INEC.

Announcing results at the Local Government Collation Centre, Professor Anim O Ajake, the Collation Officer for Aguata, said Soludo polled 9,136 votes, next to Uba who garnered 4773 votes and Obizo trailed with 3798.

Ajake announced elections did hold in certain areas.

He listed these areas as Umuchu 1 (3 Units – 2292), Igbokwu 1 (3-926) 5units 2665, Ekwulobia II (2 units).

Here are details of the results so far:

1. Aguata Local Government

Registered Voters – 144766

Accredited Voters – 20809

APC – 4773

APGA – 9136

PDP – 3798

VALID VOTES : 19548

REJECTED VOTES: 654

TOTAL VOTE CAST: 20202

2. Onitsha South

RESULT

APC: 2050

APGA: 4281

PDP: 2253

3. Njikoka LGA

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

PDP – 3409

4. Orumba South LGA

APC: 2,060

APGA: 4394

PDP: 1672

5. AWKA SOUTH LGA

APC – 2595

APGA – 12891

PDP – 5489

6. Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA: 9746

PDP: 1380

7.. Anaocha LGA

APC – 2085

APGA – 6911

PDP – 5,108