The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has suspended a one week sit-at-home order it threatened to issue, starting from November 4, if its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not released.

Spokesman for the group, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, said the sit-at-home order has been cancelled to allow people in Anambra to participate in the governorship election on Saturday.

“The people of Anambra State should go out en masse and peacefully exercise their franchise come 6th November, 20121, and accordingly, choose a leader of their choice and should not be intimidated by anybody, group of persons or security agents,” he said.