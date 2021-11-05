The number of people that have died in the rubble of a 21-storey building which collapsed on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday has risen to 40.

This as the corpses of the Managing Director, Fourscore Heights Limited, developers of the structure, Mr Femi Osibona, and his friend, a United States of America-based Nigerian businessman, Wale Bob-Oseni, have been recovered from the rubble.

Bob-Oseni, was a real-estate dealer who was on his way back to the US on Monday when he got a call from Osibona to check out the project.

Both men, alongside many others, were subsequently trapped when the building collapsed.

Their bodies were found on Thursday by responders during the recovery operation at the scene of the incident.