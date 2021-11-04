Idowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun says his administration has eliminated all forms of favoritism and lobbying in the appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the state.

He equally noted that the model his administration adopted has helped in identifying top performing civil servants who are indeed deserving to be permanent secretaries.

Abiodun stated this shortly after he was decorated as the Grand Patron of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, held in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

He said prospective permanent secretaries in the state no longer need to lobby before they are appointed, adding that “those that will soon be confirmed as permanent secretaries already know themselves for the next few years ahead”.

“Since when we assumed office, we’ve put different policies in place to ensure that the Ogun State civil service is known to be that which merit is placed above anything else. To that extent, we introduced different reforms to assure and guarantee that favouritism does not have a role to play in the appointment of permanent secretaries.

“Consequently, the model that we have since adopted has helped us in identifying top performing civil servants who are indeed deserving to be permanent secretaries. And again in our usual style, they don’t need to have seen me, met me, known me and they don’t have to lobby; all they have to do is to be consistent, dedicated and continue to improve themselves,” the governor stated.

Abiodun, while noting that his administration would continue to put issues that has to do with the welfare of civil servants on the front burner, added that the administration would continue to be creative with its Internally Generated Revenue in order to be able to meet all obligations that has to do with the welfare and wellness of the people.

“There are issues that we are discussing that affect the welfare of our people, we will continue to put all their issues on the front burner. We are also looking at issues of deductions, contributory pension scheme and gratuity,” he said.

“We will continue to be creative about increasing our Internally Generated Revenue for this same purpose, because any sub-national that solely rely on money from the Federal Government will not be viable. So, we will continue to be very creative about our IGR so we will be able to meet all this obligations that has to do with the welfare and wellness of our people, whilst at the same time ensuring that we continue to invest in transformational infrastructural activities across the state.”

While commending the Association for coming up with the idea of erecting a befitting structure as its secretariat that would have a health care center for the elderly, wellness and fitness center and an old people’s home, the he declared that his administration would support the body.

The Chairman of the Association, Babatunde Osokoya, lauded the governor for the prompt payment of salaries and the release of the quarterly five hundred million naira for the payment of gratuities of pensioners in the state.

He also commended him for resuscitating the long dream of the state by establishing the Lagos-Ogun Joint Development Commission and the signing of a memorandum of understanding, to espouse rapid and mutual development.