Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming Anambra State governorship election billed for November 6, at the weekend, met with governors the party to discuss his plans for the state.

Ozigbo who addressed the governors at their forum in Bauchi, said it was an incredibly enlightening and enriching session.

The PDP candidate described the party’s the best performing governors in Nigeria, noting that they are leaders who are delivering credible, evidence-based governance to their people without propaganda.

“I was honoured to join them as the PDP Governorship candidate for the November elections in Anambra. In the closed-door meeting where I spoke, I unveiled our Ka Anambra Chawapu agenda, a robust plan to bring about the revolutionary and positive change that my people are yearning for,” he said.

“We also discussed strategies for party unity ahead of the November polls. To this end, an important meeting of PDP leaders and stakeholders in Anambra holds this week.

“I was humbled to receive the unanimous endorsement and pledge for support from all the governors.

“I am genuinely grateful to His Excellencies, Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi and our host), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Duoye Diri (Bayesla), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Deputy Governor Aliyu Gusau of Zamfara State.

“I believe that PDP is the only party positioned to deliver quality governance to Nigerians, so we owe it to our people to get it right this time, and we will.”