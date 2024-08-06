Amuneke unveiled as Heartland coach

Emmanuel Amuneke, former Super Eagles forward and FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach has been unveiled as the new coach of Heartland ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Amuneke was unveiled by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, at the new executive chamber of the Government House, Owerri, on Monday.

At the unveiling, Amuneke promised to bring Heartland, five times champions of the Nigerian League, to where it belongs to.

“When I was unveiled as the coach of Tanzania, I told them that we’d qualify for the Nations Cup. They did not believe it, but I was able to do it. They qualified for Nations Cup for the first time in 39 years.

“Your Excellency, I promise that with your support, we will bring Heartland back to where it belongs.”

Amuneke’s appointment comes after working with the club in the capacity of a consultant and having taken charge of the former Nigerian champions’ open screening last month.

Before taking the job, the former Nigeria forward was linked with the Super Eagles job, which was eventually handed to new Rivers United coach, Finidi George.

The details of the contract were not revealed just as Heartland’s fate of playing in the NPFL next season is still hanging in the balance following their relegation last season.

The club are reportedly in talks with the newly promoted club, Beyond Limits, to acquire their slot, but officials from Imo State have cooled rumours about the deal.

Heartland were relegated to the Nigeria National League for the third time in their history after losing 4-1 against Remo Stars during an NPFL match-day 36 game in Ikenne in June.

They returned to the second tier just one season after being promoted to the top flight.

They struggled for the most of last season, which saw them embroiled in a managerial crisis.

Current Sunshine Stars coach Kennedy Boboye took charge of the team for six games in November 2023, before Governor Uzodinma ordered the reinstatement of former coach Christian Obi.

Heartland were first relegated in 2016, with the second coming in the 2021/22 season.

Established in 1985 as Spartans FC before being renamed Iwuanyanwu Nationale from 1985 to 2006, Heartland won four straight NPFL titles from 1987 to 1990.

They also reached the finals of the 1988 African Cup of Champions Clubs and the 2009 CAF Champions League.

