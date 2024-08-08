Olympics: Nigeria’s D’Tigress go down fighting against USA in q’finals

D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, ultimately lost to the United States 88-74 in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball event at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, but they won the hearts of many with their spirited efforts.

“A fascinating run that we will remember for a long time. Nigeria, you’re leaving Paris on the highest note,” noted FIBA after the encounter.

The Nigerian team, having exceeded expectations, making it to the last 16—a feat no other African team has achieved— were set up for uphill task against the United States, a team chasing their 8th consecutive Olympics Gold, and not many thought they stood much of a chance.

News continues after this Advertisement

But having defeated Canada 79-70 to set up the USA clash, the Nigerian team were not willing to cave in against the United States.

The Americans won the opening tip with A’ja Wilson getting the Americans on the board with an early layup.

D’Tigress knew it would take an Athenian effort to topple the U.S. team that boasts eight players who were at one point the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft, but they were not ready to back down, and they immediately levelled things up.

After a stagnated opening minute, Breanna Stewart ended the short drought with a transition layup on a feed from Chelsea Gray. However, Nigeria responded immediately with a layup from Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah on the other end to make it 4-4.

Jackie Young, who started the game in defence, had two nice bucks early to open up the gap, forcing D’Tigress to play catch-up for the entire game.

The encounter at the Bercy Arena wasn’t a repeat of the USA’s 56-point win over Nigeria in February during the qualifiers in Belgium, and D’Tigress will be proud of their performance in the last quarter.

After losing the first three quarters, the African champions were sensational in the final quarter, claiming a 26-12 win to win the hearts of basketball fans not only in Africa but beyond.

D’Tigress head home having sent positive shockwaves around the basketball world.

The U.S. women’s win streak dates back to 1992 and covers nine Olympic Games and seven straight gold medals.

News continues after this Advertisement