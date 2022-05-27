Rotimi Amaechi’s has said that the Supreme Court’s decision on the appeal filed by him against the Rivers State Government on the Justice Omereji Judicial Commission of Inquiry, is a vindication of him.

The Supreme Court had earlier on Friday, dismissed a suit filed by Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State and presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), to stop his planned probe by the commission over alleged N96 billion fraud.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a five-man panel of Justices, said it found no reason to stop the Rivers State government from probing the erstwhile governor over his alleged involvement in the fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to the state.

The lead judge, Justice Adamu Jauro who read the lead judgement, noted that Amaechi’s appeal lacked merit and accordingly dismissed it.

But the apex court in dismissing the appeal, pronounced that the function of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry was mere investigative, that nobody, neither Amaechi nor anyone else, was on trial before the panel.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday, the media office stated that “The Supreme Court ruling clearly vindicates the former Governor of Rivers State. The apex court was categorical and clear that Amaechi was not on trial. The implication of this is that any indictment from the Commission is null and void and cannot stand.

“With this judgment, Amaechi has been vindicated and cleared him of all purported or alleged indictment by the Governor Wike’s Commission. It has been further settled that the decisions/recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry and subsequent White Paper issued by the State Government is not a conviction or indictment and cannot stand.

“From the onset, it was obvious to any discerning mind that the Commission was set up to embarrass, denigrate and humiliate Amaechi. The apex court judgment today, further buttressed this stance. A Commission purportedly set up to investigate past financial transactions was actually a Commission to personally witch-hunt Amaechi.”