OBINNA EZUGWU

Otunba Bisi Kolawole, the aspirant supported by former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayo Fayose, has emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the June 18 governorship election in the state.

Kolawole, former chairman of the PDP in Ekiti got 671 votes to edge out Segun Oni, an ex-governor who had 330 votes, and Kolapo Olusola, a former deputy governor of the state who 93 votes in the hotly contested primary election that took place in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

Kolawole is a former lawmaker representing Efon constituency in the state house of assembly, had resigned his position as Ekiti PDP chairman to contest the governorship election.

He also served as commissioner of environment between 2015 and 2018.

While endorsing Kolawole for the governorship election, Fayose had described him as a bridge-builder who will usher in a better future for Ekiti and the PDP.

Earlier, Biodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti south, had pulled out of the race, accusing the party of disenfranchising her.

The delegates first converged at the Pastoral Centre in Ado-Ekiti to get accredited, after which they moved to Great Eagle Hall for the voting exercise.

Emmanuel Udom, governor of Akwa Ibom, was the chairman of the primary election committee.

RESULTS

Bisi Kolawole— 671

Segun Oni— 330

Olusola Kolapo— 93

Adewale Aribisala— 56

Kayode Adaramodu— 10

Kazeem Ayodeji— 6

Deborah Ali— 1

Ojo— 1

Makanjuola— 1

Biodun Olujimi— 2

Aderemi Adewumi— 1