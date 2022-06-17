All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has submitted the name of Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari as his running mate for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to sources, Tinubu submitted his name as a place holder ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for parties to submit the names of their candidates for the 2023 elections.

Masari hails from Masari village in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State and is the kinsman of Aminu Bello Masari, governor of Katsina.

He served as the National Welfare Secretary of the ruling party during the tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday said there would be no extension of today’s (Friday) deadline for parties to submit names of their presidential candidates and running mates.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in an interview with Punch insisted that the commission had not changed the deadline.

When asked if it was possible to get the number of political parties that had submitted the lists of candidates, Oyekanmi said, “We have to wait till 6pm, Friday 17th June (the deadline), to have the accurate figure. There will be no extension.”

The commission last month fixed June 9 as the deadline for parties to conduct their primaries and June 17 for submission of candidates’ lists.

Earlier on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, had unveiled the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.