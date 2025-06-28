Connect with us

Akume still SGF, not appointed  APC national chairman – Presidency 

Published

8 mins ago

on

Akume still SGF, not appointed  APC national chairman - Presidency 

The Presidency has debunked claims that Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has been appointed as the new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The clarification follows a viral report alleging that Akume had replaced Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman, while Hadiza Bala Usman had been appointed as the new SGF.

However, in a statement issued on Friday by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency dismissed the report as fake news and the handiwork of mischief makers.

“There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” the statement read.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments. The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is false. It was fabricated by agents of mischief.

“The Presidency urges Nigerians to disregard the fake news,” Onanuga added.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

