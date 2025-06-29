Osun NUP, Akinleye hail House Speaker Egbedun at 40, celebrate legislative excellence

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Adewale Egbedun, has been showered with accolades as he marks his 40th birthday anniversary, with tributes pouring in from prominent figures and institutions, including the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye.

In a joint congratulatory message signed by its State Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Sulaiman Odefisayo and Comrade Dele Aina, the Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners described Egbedun as a “true democrat” whose leadership of the legislative arm has brought dignity and progress to the state assembly.

The union commended the Speaker’s wisdom and maturity, noting that his leadership style belies his age, and praised his unwavering commitment to the betterment of Osun State. “Your knowledge and experience surpass your years,” the pensioners stated, while offering prayers for continued wisdom and divine guidance in his service to humanity.

Also extolling the Speaker was the Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, who described Egbedun as “a visionary leader, a beacon of legislative excellence, and a shining example of the promise and strength of Osun youth.”

In a statement personally signed and made available to the press, Akinleye hailed Egbedun’s bold leadership and commitment to people-oriented legislation.

“It is with immense joy and admiration that I celebrate the 40th birthday of a distinguished son of Osun and an embodiment of youthful excellence—Rt. Hon. Prince Adewale Oluwmide Egbedun. Your journey thus far has been nothing short of inspiring, marked by unwavering dedication to public service, progressive leadership, and an unshakable commitment to the development of Osun State,” Akinleye said.

He further lauded the Speaker’s performance as head of the 8th Assembly, highlighting his courage, clarity of purpose, and focus on a people-first agenda.

“Your actions as the Speaker have proven that Osun youths possess the capacity and competence to lead the state to greatness. You have set a new benchmark for legislative service in our democratic dispensation,” he added.

Akinleye joined family members, friends, and well-wishers across the state in thanking Almighty Allah for Egbedun’s life and leadership, praying for continued success and greater achievements in the years ahead.

As Speaker Egbedun celebrates his ruby jubilee, stakeholders across Osun continue to acknowledge his contributions to legislative development, youth empowerment, and good governance.