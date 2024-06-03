Strike: Tinubu agrees to pay more than N60,000 minimum wage

The federal government on Monday, disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to a national minimum wage that is higher than the proposed 60,000.

The government announced this after hours of meeting with the Organised Labour in the late hours of Monday.

Organised Labour negotiators had earlier walked out of the meeting for a third time, over the refusal by the government to make a new offer beyond N60,000.

Reports said the negotiations hit a brick wall when the government and the organized private sector remained adamant on the N60,000 offer they made earlier on last week.

However, having seen the negative impact of the strike, FG through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SFG, George Akume, and other government officials said that Mr President is committed to a new minimum wage higher than N60,000.

Bellow are the resolutions between SFG and Labour:

Further to the negotiation by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage (NMW) and subsequent withdrawal of Labour from negotiation, the Leadership of the National Assembly intervened on 2nd June, 2024. The Organised Labour declared nationwide strike on Monday, 3rd June, 2024 to drive home its demands.

2. The Federal Government, in the National interest, convened a meeting with Labour held in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Monday 3rd June, with a view to ending the strike action.

3. After exhaustive deliberation and engagement by both parties, the following resolutions were reached:

1. The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000;

II. Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

III. Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment; and

IV. No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.

