FG blames Trump’s ‘Christian genocide’ claims for renewed attacks 

The Federal Government on Wednesday linked the latest surge in violent attacks – including the abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the assault on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State – to recent comments by United States President Donald Trump, as public outrage over insecurity deepened nationwide.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said Trump’s accusations of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria and his threat to deploy American troops had “emboldened opportunistic violent groups” now seeking to capitalise on international attention.

“Recent pronouncements from the United States have inadvertently emboldened violent groups who want to exploit global narratives and stage high-visibility attacks,” Akume said.

He stressed that before these comments, insurgency structures had been “significantly degraded,” leaving only pockets of banditry. The renewed attacks, he argued, show the need for collaboration, not inflammatory rhetoric from international partners.

Trump had, in a string of posts between October 30 and November 1, designated Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern,” alleging widespread persecution of Christians. He went further, warning that he might send US troops to Nigeria and directing the so-called “Department of War” to prepare for potential action. He also threatened to cut American assistance unless Abuja addressed the alleged killings.

Akume said such remarks were now being exploited by extremist elements “seeking visibility.”

Reaffirming the government’s position, he said Nigeria “does not need foreign troops,” insisting that the Armed Forces remain capable and have reclaimed territories while degrading Boko Haram and ISWAP leadership structures. What the country needs, he said, is targeted support in intelligence, technology and specialised equipment.

Akume also rejected Trump’s genocide claim, saying verified evidence shows that both Christians and Muslims have been victims of extremist and criminal attacks.

“Nigeria is a secular state under the constitution, and federal appointments reflect our religious diversity,” he said.

The SGF reiterated that the Tinubu administration is committed to protecting all citizens and strengthening cooperation with partners – especially the United States – to dismantle violent networks and prevent further attacks.